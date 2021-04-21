Police name geotechnical worker killed while working at Fiordland National Park

Police have named the person killed while working at Fiordland National Park earlier this week.

He was 40-year-old Thomas Edward Arnold.

Police said in a statement this afternoon Arnold, a geotechnical worker, died in a rockfall on Tuesday near Lake Manapouri.

WorkSafe launched an investigation into the death on Wednesday, saying they "understand the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time".