Police name geotechnical worker killed while working at Fiordland National Park

Police have named the person killed while working at Fiordland National Park earlier this week.

He was 40-year-old Thomas Edward Arnold.

Police said in a statement this afternoon Arnold, a geotechnical worker, died in a rockfall on Tuesday near Lake Manapouri.

WorkSafe launched an investigation into the death on Wednesday, saying they "understand the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time".

Police said WorkSafe's investigation is still ongoing.

