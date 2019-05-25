TODAY |

Police name 'fun-loving, hard-working young man' killed in South Auckland park shooting

Police have named the victim of a shooting at a South Auckland park yesterday morning.

Police said the young man killed was 21-year-old Samiuela Anania Tupou, who had recently returned with his family to New Zealand from a trip to the US.

Detective Senior Sergeant Darrell Harpur said they are assisting Mr Tupou's family.

"Family and friends describe him as a fun-loving, hard-working young man who regularly attended church and enjoyed social occasions with his friends and family," he said.

Samiuela Anania Tupou, 21, who was shot in South Auckland.
Source: Supplied

Police say, at this stage, they do not believe the offender was known to Mr Tupou. 

"We are committed to locating the offender or offenders and holding them to account."

Police are still appealing for any witnesses of the incident or anyone who may have information to come forward and help them with their investigation.

"Specifically we’d like to speak to anyone who may have sighted a light- or gold-coloured people mover, similar to a Honda Odyssey, in the South Auckland area on Friday night or early Saturday morning between 2-6am.

"If you can help, please contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

    Residents complain that raucous parties are often held at the park where a man died early this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
