Police name five-month-old girl and man, 22, who died in four-car crash near Invercargill

A five-month-old baby has been named as one of the victims of a serious crash near Invercargill on Wednesday afternoon.

Matthew Dale Harris, 22, and Ruby Jane Harris, five months old, both died in the four-car crash near Makarewa.

Four other people were injured in the crash, with a teenager taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

The other three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Some of the victims were trapped inside the vehicles after the crash on State Highway 6, at around 4pm.