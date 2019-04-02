Police name five-month-old girl and man, 22, who died in four-car crash near Invercargill

A five-month-old baby has been named as one of the victims of a serious crash near Invercargill on Wednesday afternoon.
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
Matthew Dale Harris, 22, and Ruby Jane Harris, five months old, both died in the four-car crash near Makarewa.
Four other people were injured in the crash, with a teenager taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.
The other three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Wednesday.
Some of the victims were trapped inside the vehicles after the crash on State Highway 6, at around 4pm.
Police say they're continuing to investigate the circumstances of the fatal crash.