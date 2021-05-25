Police name boy, 13, who died in Coatesville house fire

Police tonight have officially named the second person who died in an Auckland house fire on Tuesday in the suburb of Coatesville.

A fire at Auckland's Coatesville left two dead on Tuesday. Source: 1 NEWS

He was 13-year-old Phoenix Lee Cairo Roycroft.

His father, 42-year-old Lee Roycroft also died in the fire, police confirmed on Thursday.

read more Police name father who died in Coatesville house fire; Givealittle page set up for family

In a statement, passed on by police, the Roycroft family said they were devastated by the deaths.

“Phoenix was a cheeky, loveable and typical 13-year-old boy who loved skateboarding and gaming. He was popular amongst his school friends and had a strong bond with his nana.

“Lee was a hardworking and respected member of the local community who loved his music and was talented on the guitar and piano.

“We want to thank the community for their support. This is an extremely difficult time for us as a family as we come to terms with what has happened.”

The family has asked for privacy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Detective Senior Sergeant Nadene Richmond extended her sympathies to the family of the deceased.

A Givealittle page has been set up for the victims' family. The family is also receiving support from police.

Emergency services were called to a small cottage located on a Mahoenui Valley Rd property at about 6.30am on Tuesday.

Police found two bodies inside the house. A third person received minor injuries in the fire.

Today, Richmond said police had completed their examinations of the scene.

“The investigation around the circumstances of the fire is ongoing and at this stage the cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” Richmond said.