Police name 23-year-old man who died in South Otago diving incident

Police have named the man who died in a diving incident in South Otago on Sunday.
Source: 1 NEWS
He was 23-year-old Jake Bridson from Heriot.
On Sunday, police said they were called at about 12pm after Bridson became separated from others in his party at Owaka Heads near Hinahina.
A search was initiated soon after and Bridson was found around 1.40pm.
Police said despite revival attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is the second water-related fatality of the Christmas and New Year's holiday period after a person died following a diving incident on Christmas Day at Pourerere Beach in Hawke's Bay.