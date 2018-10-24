Police name 23-year-old man who died in South Otago diving incident

Police have named the man who died in a diving incident in South Otago on Sunday.

He was 23-year-old Jake Bridson from Heriot.

On Sunday, police said they were called at about 12pm after Bridson became separated from others in his party at Owaka Heads near Hinahina.

A search was initiated soon after and Bridson was found around 1.40pm.

Police said despite revival attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.