Police name 22-year-old man still missing after kayak found empty off Wellington

Authorities are still searching for a 22-year-old man thought missing more than a day after his empty kayak was found near the mouth of Wellington Harbour.

The kayak was found floating in the water at Tarakena Bay at around 3.30pm yesterday, with freshly-caught fish inside, with it occupant nowhere in sight.

Police today said the missing man is Koyren Campbell.

Campbell was due back from his fishing trip about noon.

Search parties are checking the Miramar, Eastbourne, Wainuiomata and Wairarapa coastlines on-foot while aerial searches are being carried out by a rescue helicopter and a Royal NZ Air Force helicopter.

The Wellington coastguard and the police launch Lady Elizabeth IV are searching by sea.

Police say the search for the missing kayaker resumed at first light this morning and has now concluded for the day.

Police said the conditions for searching were adverse, but they would continue tomorrow.

Anyone who finds any items of interest in the areas is asked to call police immediately on 111 and quote event number P045173862.