Police move to new digs in Christchurch

Police are moving to a new building in Christchurch where they'll be near other emergency services and have facilities designed to perform after an earthquake.

From Today no public services will be available from the former police building on St Asaph Street, and all central police station services will be operating from the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct, known as Te Omeka.

The precinct is one of the major public buildings to be built in Christchurch by the government after the earthquakes of 2010 and 2011.

It is made up of three separate buildings, the justice building, emergency services building and a separate car park. The emergency services building will house police, Corrections and the various emergency services and civil defence agencies.

A purpose-built emergency operations centre will provide state-of-the-art emergency response capability for local, regional and national incidents.

The police Southern Communications Centre moves from 7am on February 27 to 4pm on February 28 and during this time other communications centres will answer calls.

"We are looking forward to being able to work more closely with our partner agencies," says Superintendent Lane Todd.

"Moving to this co-locate premises will enhance our ability to come together and mean we are more responsive and offer a better service to the people of Canterbury".