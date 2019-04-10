Police Minister looks to tighten gun rules, create registry with proposed law change

Police Minister Stuart Nash is signalling further changes to New Zealand's gun laws as debate around the Arms Legislation Bill is set to resume in Parliament today.

A file image of semi-automatic firearms. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement today, Mr Nash said the revised bill would create a register to better track firearms in the community.

He also said there would be tougher penalties for gun crime, as well as tighter licensing rules.

"The changes have one objective - to prevent firearms falling into the wrong hands and to restrict gun ownership to responsible licensed people."

The changes are the second set of reforms to gun laws after last year’s ban on assault rifles and military style semi-automatics.

The speedy law change followed the Christchurch terrorist attack on March 15 last year, where 51 Muslims were killed at two mosques as they prayed.

Today, Mr Nash said the Government was clarifying the bill to "address concerns raised by groups who made submissions", adding that there would also be some "technical amendments".

Other suggested changed to the gun law include:

In response to submissions from the farming community, owners and managers of agricultural businesses can apply for endorsements to use prohibited firearms for pest control without having to establish a company to carry out the work

The Government will have new powers to temporarily extend owners' and dealers’ firearms licences in exceptional situations such as a natural disaster or pandemic

The independent firearms advisory group will be appointed by the Minister of Police rather than the Commissioner of Police

Police must (rather than may) issue permits to applicants who apply to import non-prohibited arms items and ammunition providing they comply with any requirement to produce a sample of the item and police have approved the sample

The requirement for a review of the legislation will be brought forward from five years to three years after the act comes fully into force. The three-year review must include a review of the registry and the offences and penalties in the act

There will be more time to establish the registry to take account of the need to design and set up a standalone entity to administer the licensing system. It will come into force three years rather than two years after the act comes into force.

"Owning a firearm is a privilege. In order for a person to be given that privilege, they must take responsibility for protect and promote public safety," Mr Nash said.