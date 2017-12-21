 

Police Minister on his way to US, Mexico to discuss law enforcement

Police and Small Business Minister Stuart Nash is on his way to the US and Mexico where he'll be discussing law enforcement and economic issues.

Labour's Stuart Nash has signalled his government is committed to reinstating some, or all, of the 111 road safety police removed by National.

Source: 1 NEWS

In Los Angeles and Mexico City he will meet federal and state officials to discuss liaison arrangements for criminal investigations, efforts to combat organised crime, and cooperation in other areas such as border protection and counter-terrorism.

In Mexico City he will chair a session at an OECD conference and participate in other discussions on strengthening frameworks for small businesses.

Mr Nash will also host a meeting of New Zealand business owners in the city to discuss opportunities and challenges in the Latin American market.

He'll be holding bilateral meetings with his ministerial counterparts from Argentina and Mexico.

Central and South America

Crime and Justice

