Police Minister calls White Island rescuers 'true heroes'

Police Minister Stuart Nash defended the decision for rescue crews to not go on White Island/Whakaari after it erupted yesterday.

Five people are confirmed dead with eight others missing, presumed dead after the eruption just after 2pm on Monday.

A further 31 people remain in hospitals around the country, some in critical condition. Three people have been discharged.

Mr Nash called the the White Island situation emergency services faced yesterday as "an extremely dangerous situation, volatile situation, (police and rescue) had no idea what they were dealing with".

"What they're doing is waiting for the right scientific and technical information before they can actually even think about going on the island".

When asked by media today if the people would still be one the island if it weren't for the independent rescuers, Mr Nash said it was "hypothetical, but I must admit those independent operators did a fantastic job under very dangerous circumstances and I take my hat off to them".

"True heroes."