Police Minister calls for update on police pursuit reviews after horror weekend road toll

The Police Minister has asked for an update on the progress of police pursuit reviews, after eight people died on our roads at the weekend.
A police car chase near Nelson yesterday morning killed three people.
Two of the deceased were fleeing from police, and the third was a member of the public in an oncoming vehicle.
"These are high risk, high impact events. I would ask that people when signaled by police to stop, pull over," Police Minister Stuart Nash said of the contentious police chase practices.
So far this year, 77 people have died on New Zealand roads.
