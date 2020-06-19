Police Minister 'absolutely gutted' after officer shot dead in Auckland, manhunt still underway for shooter

Police Minister Stuart Nash is promising a full investigation after a shooting in West Auckland today where a police officer was killed, another was seriously injured and a member of the public was hurt.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed one officer died after the shooting, while another officer remains in hospital.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has paid tribute, saying the death is "devastating news".

"To lose a police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone’s loved one and friend. My condolences go to them and to their police whānau,” she says.

DETAILS REVEALED OF SHOOTING

The two police officers were shot during a "routine traffic stop" on Reynella Drive, Massey, at around 10.30am.

"At this stage, there is nothing to indicate this job was going to be anything out of the ordinary," Mr Coster said while addressing media this afternoon.

A manhunt is still underway for the shooter, who fled the scene in a vehicle. Mr Coster says he believes two people were in the vehicle and both are now being sought.

A member of the public was hit as the shooter escaped and is being treated for minor injuries in hospital.

Police are still trying to track down the shooter, Mr Coster says, and will be armed while the manhunt continues.

The surviving officer suffered leg injuries and is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

"The incident points to the real risk that our officers face as they go about their jobs every day," Mr Coster says.

"Staff safety and welfare are our absolute priority, and our whole organisation is in a state of shock."

Mr Coster couldn't provide any details about the police officer who died, saying they're still notifying their family and loved ones.

POLICE MINISTER 'ABSOLUTELY GUTTED' BY DEATH

Police Minister Stuart Nash says the police officer killed today was a man who had "dedicated his career to keeping us safe".

"To hear that a police officer's life has been taken this way is devastating," he told media today.

"We are absolutely gutted to be here, talking about the death of a very valued member of our community."

In a statement, he thanked those who were first on the scene to help, particularly the health professionals.

"Massey has a strong community spirit and this will be frightening for the locals caught up in this," he says.

"I urge members of the public to follow instructions from police and to keep themselves safe."

Mr Nash has vowed a full investigation will take place to find out exactly what happened.

"This is routine policing and to have this happen is devastating."

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has also sent a message of support to the officer's family and "the wider police family".

"Those who only find fault in the police should pause to show respect for a dedicated police force who seek only to keep us safe," he says.

'BIG SHOCK' FOR QUIET NEIGHBOURHOOD

One man who lives in the area says the shooting is a "big shock" for the normally quiet neighbourhood.

"I heard a noise, bang, bang, bang, three times, then I came out and saw the police and ambulance were there," Eric Lew told 1 NEWS.

"I've never seen anything happen in this area before... It's really scary."

Cordons are in place and Reynella Rd is blocked off as police investigate and try to track down the shooter.

Members of the public are asked to avoid Massey, particularly around Don Buck Road, Waimumu Road, Hewlett Road and Triangle Road.

'NO WORDS' - FORMER LOCAL MP PAULA BENNETT

National MP Paula Bennett, who was previously the MP for Waitākere, has paid tribute to the local police force in a tweet.

"[They have] a love for their community, a real desire to protect and serve," she says.

"There are no words to express my sincere sadness as they and their families deal with the worst possible event. We are all with you at this time."

Police say the last officer to die in the line of duty was in February 2011 during the collapse of Christchurch’s CTV building in the Canterbury earthquake.