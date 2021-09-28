Police meet with Brian Tamaki over planned lockdown protest

A planned lockdown protest in Auckland, organised by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has resulted in a meeting between police and protest organisers.

A virtual meeting was planned between both parties for Tuesday afternoon.

At the 1pm briefing, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she trusts police “to do their job” over compliance issues and judgement calls relating to the protest.

Ardern acknowledged that “no one wants lockdowns” – particularly those who regularly meet in a community setting, such as those who engage in spiritual worship or community playgroups.

“No one wants them separated for longer than needed to be” and that restrictions will be removed as soon as practicable."

Source: 1 NEWS

She said the Government is “desperate” to remove restrictions but it rested on people “doing the right thing”.

Director General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield said he has confidence in police to carry out their duties to mitigate risk and take an appropriate approach.