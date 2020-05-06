Police make two arrests over massive BBQ heist in Auckland

Police have made two arrests in connection with the theft of dozens of barbecues from a Flat Bush Mitre 10 earlier this week.

Source: istock.com

Almost 50 barbecues were stolen from the East Auckland store overnight on Monday. It's believed the thieves may have used a truck to visit the store multiple times. Weber and Everdure branded barbecues were stolen in the robbery.

Counties Manukau police have today executed two search warrants, recovering four of the stolen barbecues.

Police are also urging anyone with information around the remaining barbecues to contact the Counties Manukau East Tactical Crime Unit by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200505/8672, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.