Police make plea for mum of baby found in recycling facility

Police are desperately searching for the mother of a baby found dead at an Auckland recycling facility on Monday night. 

The child, believed to have been a newborn, was discovered in the recycling waste picked up from around the city at 6.30pm by staff. 

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says they are yet to hear from the mother and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re really concerned that there could be some medical issues here and that she may need some help,” he told media at the Onehunga police station Tuesday. 

“Please contact us, we want to give you the support and help that you need.” 

A number of inquiries have been made at hospitals but are yet to locate the mother who may have “serious injuries”. 

Police have been stationed at the facility since last night with a scene investigation underway. 

It is not yet known where they were picked up from with CCTV footage from the centre being reviewed.

“It would appear the baby had been in the recycling waste that had come into the facility,” Detective Inspector Beard says.  

The cause of death is not yet known with the post-mortem of the baby expected to be carried out tomorrow.

