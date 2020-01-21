Police make more arrests following confrontations between Mongrel Mob, Black Power in Hawke's Bay

Police are continuing to make arrests following gang-related confrontations over the weekend in Ruatoria and Taradale that left one man shot in the face.

The first clash between the rival gangs occurred on Saturday morning following reports of shots fired between the occupants of two vehicles in Ruatoria, according to police.

The second incident occurred on Gloucester Street in Taradale, Napier on Sunday around 1.15pm.

A firearm was discharged during a fight that police say involved 30 to 40 Black Power and Mongrel Mob members.

Yesterday two men aged 26 and 29 were arrested after the firearms incident in Ruatoria.

They have been charged with the commission of a crime involving a firearm, and threatening acts and were due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

The gang altercation in Taradale on Sunday has also prompted a number of arrests.

Detective inspector Rob Jones said in a statement today that a 31-year-old man was arrested in Havelock North yesterday and has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear in Hastings District Court on 11 February.

A 22-year-old woman arrested at the same time will appear at Napier District Court on 5 February over a breach of conditions allegation.

Two men were also arrested in Flaxmere yesterday over possession of offensive weapons and drugs offences.

One of the men was carrying a large knife and the other a small axe, and cannabis and synthetics drugs were also located, police said.

They will be appearing in Hastings District Court at a later stage.

Mr Jones acknowledged it was a "difficult time for our communities".

"We are alert to these concerns, and remain determined to protect them and ensure they are safe.

"The current general arming order remains in place for frontline staff across the Eastern District, which is a precautionary measure that is regularly reviewed," he said.

He said police are also meeting with community representatives in Ruatoria and Taradale over the coming days.

Anyone with information about gang activity, drugs or firearms, or any ongoing concerns can call 105 to report it.