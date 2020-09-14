Police make arrests overnight while hunting for convicted killer who escaped hospital

Police are still on the hunt for escaped prisoner Katrina Epiha who feld custody while at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital last Friday.

Police say overnight they executed a number of search warrants in Counties Manukau.

A woman was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in relation to Epiha's escape.

According to police, the woman has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm along with three others.

Another man was arrested for breaching his conditions.

All five are expected to appear in Manukau District Court later today.

Police say they remain "committed" to finding the 22-year-old a week after she went on the run.

Epiha was convicted of fatally stabbing a Christchurch woman and threatening to kill another in August 2017.

Earlier this week it was revealed she had been handcuffed to one of the two Corrections staff during her visit to hospital for treatment of an injury that could not be done in prison.