TODAY |

Police make arrests overnight while hunting for convicted killer who escaped hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are still on the hunt for escaped prisoner Katrina Epiha who feld custody while at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital last Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Katrina Epiha, 22, escaped police custody at Middlemore Hospital on September 11. Source: Breakfast

Police say overnight they executed a number of search warrants in Counties Manukau.

A woman was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in relation to Epiha's escape.

According to police, the woman has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm along with three others.

Another man was arrested for breaching his conditions.

All five are expected to appear in Manukau District Court later today. 

Police say they remain "committed" to finding the 22-year-old a week after she went on the run. 

Epiha was convicted of fatally stabbing a Christchurch woman and threatening to kill another in August 2017.

Earlier this week it was revealed she had been handcuffed to one of the two Corrections staff during her visit to hospital for treatment of an injury that could not be done in prison.  

She was last seen running towards Grey Avenue in Mangere in the early hours of the morning on the same day as her escape.  

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:50
'Consider working from home' - NZTA warns as Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes remain closed
2
Young men's encounter with wild boar sparks terror at Canterbury beach settlement
3
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
4
Police make arrests overnight while hunting for convicted killer who escaped hospital
5
Cynthia reunited with kind young Northland man who jumped out of car to help mow her lawn
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Border closure six months on: History-making and life-changing

Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of honorary CBE
01:51

Don't come to hui in Northland, iwi leaders warn those who went to Auckland protest

Dunedin pizza outlet denying Auckland customers over Covid-19 risk say it's not a blanket ban