Police make arrest in probe into death of biker killed on his way to a wedding

A Bay of Plenty man has been arrested over a homicide investigation into the death of a motorcyclist last year.

Police say Don Henry Turei Junior was hit by a Honda Odyssey while riding his motorbike with his brother to a wedding reception in Te Kaha on November 26.

Don Henry Turei Junior died on 26 November in a crash at Te Kaha. The burnt out vehicle was found near the banks of the Raukokore River not far from where Mr Turei died.

Source: NZ Police

The Odyssey then sped off and was found burnt out near the banks of the Raukokore River near Te Kaha, a short distance away.

A 33-year-old Te Kaha man was arrested in Wairoa yesterday and has been charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder. 

He will appear in the Gisborne District Court today. 

Facebook posts indicated Mr Turei had been a Tribesmen gang member.

00:07
1
The BBC presenter was trying to move the woman out of the way of a live broadcast.

Video: BBC journalist slapped live on air after groping intruder's breast during interview

00:29
2
3

Where did it go? Plane carrying New York CEO, kids vanishes inside notorious Bermuda Triangle

00:29
4
5
A parasite found in sushi is firmly attached to the swollen area of the abdomen.

Is a pain and vomit inducing parasite living in your sushi? Study makes worrying discovery

04:04
Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

'This is particularly special because it took so long to write' - author who spent 13 years creating novel that's now won top NZ book award

Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

00:29
Team NZ continue to have trouble in Bermuda in their preparations for the America's Cup.


00:48
Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on Henderson Island, which is a world heritage site.

'Truly alarming' - Remote, once beautiful Pacific island, turned into a plastic waste dump

Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on world heritage site Henderson Island.

02:02
The claims come as Bill English heads to Asia to talk trade.

Bill English takes advice on whether North Korea's missiles could reach NZ

The revelation comes ahead of Bill English's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.


01:59
The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.

'They'll be hard work!' Lions not just focused on All Blacks Tests as Crusaders' reputation reaches UK shores

The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.


 
