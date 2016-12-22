Police make arrest in probe into death of biker killed on his way to a wedding

A Bay of Plenty man has been arrested over a homicide investigation into the death of a motorcyclist last year.

Police say Don Henry Turei Junior was hit by a Honda Odyssey while riding his motorbike with his brother to a wedding reception in Te Kaha on November 26.

Don Henry Turei Junior died on 26 November in a crash at Te Kaha. This burnt out vehicle was found near the banks of the Raukokore River not far from where Mr Turei died. Source: NZ Police

The Odyssey then sped off and was found burnt out near the banks of the Raukokore River near Te Kaha, a short distance away.

A 33-year-old Te Kaha man was arrested in Wairoa yesterday and has been charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.

He will appear in the Gisborne District Court today.