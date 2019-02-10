TODAY |

Police make arrest in assault case that resulted in nude protest on busy Auckland road

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman on Auckland's Karangahape Road in January - a case that sparked attention after the woman stripped naked and covered herself in fake blood along the busy street last month to protest how her complaint to authorities was handled. 

In a statement today, police admitted their investigation "could have been handled better".

Jazmine Phillips was walking down the street with another woman on January 21 when a motorist allegedly exited his vehicle and started hitting her in the back of the head, police said.

On February 8, the 26-year-old stripped down in protest. Ms Phillips stood hand-in-hand with friend Kyah Dove covered in fake blood, over a sign asking, "Do women have to be dead before police respond to violence?"

A 53-year-old man was arrested last week in relation to the case, police said.

In a statement, police said, "We have been working closely with the victim to establish exactly what happened and address her concerns."

"We have reviewed the procedures and processes around this report, and accept that in this case, it could have been handled better.

"Police want to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are treated seriously and are investigated appropriately."

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, charged with assault. 

One of the women has accused officers of not properly looking into her assault allegation. Source: Carl Naus
