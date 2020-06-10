TODAY |

Police make appeal for info after 87-year-old pedestrian killed in South Auckland crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 87-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Papatoetoe on Monday afternoon.

Gurmej Singh Lally died after the incident occurred on Great South Road near Hunters Corner Plaza at roughly 3.40pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed today that Gurmej Singh Lally was the man who died after the incident at roughly 3.40pm on Great South Road near Hunters Corner Plaza.

Mr Lally suffered critical injuries and died in Middlemore Hospital on Monday night.

Anyone who has information that could assist police should come forward, Counties Manukau road policing manager Inspector Kay Lane said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Lally’s family for their loss after this tragic incident.”

Those you were in the area or saw what occurred, email DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz or call Constable Chris Peet on (09) 261 1328.

“The police investigation into the crash remains ongoing and Mr Lally's death will be referred to the Coroner,” Ms Lane said.

On Monday, Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said the driver thought to be involved was identified by police and was assisting with inquiries.

