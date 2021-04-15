TODAY |

Police make another arrest in Auckland Sofitel gang shooting

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have made another arrest over the gang shooting at an upmarket Auckland hotel in April. 

Police say the 26-year-old has been charged with being a party to the discharge of a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and participating in an organised crime group.

The shooting occurred April 15 at Sofitel Hotel. 

The latest person to be arrested will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

According to police, inquiries are ongoing and they are not ruling out further arrests.

With today's arrest, nine people have now been arrested and charged over the incident.

The Mongols and Head Hunter gangs are believed to have been involved, authorities have said.
 

