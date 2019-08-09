Police make 15 arrests, but still come up empty in manhunt for hit-and-run fatality suspect

Canterbury police have arrested 15 people as a result of the manhunt for 21-year-old Liam Strickland, who is being sought in relation to the death of a pedestrian in New Brighton one week ago. But they haven't yet found Strickland.

Dean Amies, aged 46, died after being struck by a van at the intersection of Hawke Street and Shaw Avenue.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In hopes of locating Strickland, police have visited 24 properties across Christchurch since August 7. The 15 arrested have been charged with various offences, police said. Police also reported recovering six firearms, drugs and two stolen cars.

Strickland is believed to be assisted by others to evade police, authorities said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police say that anyone harbouring Strickland should be aware they are committing an offence that can result in prison.