Police maintain 'open mind' over Canterbury woman Melissa Ewings' disappearance

Police are continuing their search efforts into the disappearance of North Canterbury woman Melissa Ewings after several "items of interest" were found in recent days.

Melissa Ewings. Source: NZ Police

Ewings, 31, was first reported missing 12 days ago after she failed to turn up for work on the Monday morning.

Search and rescue teams recently located the Clarence-born woman's cell phone, which is now one of the items being analysed by police according to Senior Sergeant Peter Payne.

Today police said they were maintaing an "open mind" about her disappearance, with concerns raised for her safety.

Several lines of inquiry into Ewings' disappearance are being followed, including assessing any potential locations or movements which could lead to clues as to where she may be.