TODAY |

Police maintain 'open mind' over Canterbury woman Melissa Ewings' disappearance

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are continuing their search efforts into the disappearance of North Canterbury woman Melissa Ewings after several "items of interest" were found in recent days. 

Melissa Ewings. Source: NZ Police

Ewings, 31, was first reported missing 12 days ago after she failed to turn up for work on the Monday morning. 

Search and rescue teams recently located the Clarence-born woman's cell phone, which is now one of the items being analysed by police according to Senior Sergeant Peter Payne. 

Today police said they were maintaing an "open mind" about her disappearance, with concerns raised for her safety.

Several lines of inquiry into Ewings' disappearance are being followed, including assessing any potential locations or movements which could lead to clues as to where she may be. 

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact Blenheim police through 105. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:44
Donald Trump says he thinks he is 'doing very well' as doctor updates his condition
2
Labour Party shoots down any chance of working with Advance NZ after election
3
Lotto hits momentous 2000th draw with tonight's $4 million Powerball
4
Voting underway in NZ election 2020 as politicians among first to cast ballots
5
Hundreds of sites to open for advance voting from today
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland child who ingested liquid 'fantasy' drug discharged from hospital
00:38

Jacinda Ardern passes on wishes for 'speedy recovery' to Trump after Covid-19 diagnosis

Permanent fix on its way to Auckland ahead of harbour bridge repairs

Large tree falls across Wellington's Lambton Quay, blocking traffic