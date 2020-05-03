Police on the lookout for people breaching Level 3 restrictions this weekend

Police are appealing to people to stick to the rules this weekend after thousands of reports of lockdown breaches over two consecutive weekends.

Police say they will mobilise across the country, and continue reassurance visits and mobile checkpoints.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said more than 1000 reports of breaches last weekend were "really disappointing", and a risk the country could not afford. "We really do hope that we don't see a repeat."

During the first weekend at Level 3 there were 685 reports of breaches in the 24 hours from 6pm on Friday. Most were because of social gatherings. Enforcement action was taken against 112 people.

Chambers said people shouldn't think the country had already moved to Alert Level 2, because it hadn't.

In Level 3, people must stay within their household bubble but can expand it to include close family, or bring in caregivers, or support isolated people.

Travel remains restricted, and is only permitted for people to go to school, work or the supermarket. People must stay in their local area if they are going out to exercise.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker has warned a loose approach to the rules could result in community transmission if someone unknowingly had Covid-19.