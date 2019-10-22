TODAY |

Police on lookout for naked man accused of lewd act at Hawke's Bay beach

A man is wanted by police for indecently exposing himself at Ocean Beach in Hawke's Bay last week. 

Police say a naked man was seen at the beach, on the sand dunes performing an indecent act on himself.

A report was made at 2.30pm on Tuesday, 3 December.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and we want to identify this person as soon as possible," says detective sergeant Darren Pritchard.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses this type of behaviour to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is being urged by police to call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

