Police on the lookout for Auckland man said to be 'actively avoiding police'

Police are looking for a man who is known to be "actively avoiding" the police after he failed to appear at the Manukau District court yesterday.

38-year-old Auckland man Shannon Watene is wanted by police. Source: 1 NEWS

Shannon Watene is wanted for a warrant to arrest for driving related offences, as well as failing to be at his court appearance.

Detective senior sergeant Glenn Balwin said in a statement police would like to speak to Mr Watene "about other matters".

He is described to be of a "solid build" and has the word "notorious" tattooed across his face.

According to police, the 38-year-old is believed to be driving a 2010 blue Holden Commodore, with the registration FML689.