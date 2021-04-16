Police looking for woman believed to be with 'dangerous' man sought over Auckland hotel gang shooting

Police are continuing their search for a man over a gang shooting at a luxury hotel in Auckland earlier this month, saying they’re also looking for a woman who may be with him.

Olivia Brodie. Source: NZ Police

Patched Head Hunter Hone Reihana is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police warned.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said Reihana, 27, also uses the name Hone Hawira.

Sutton said police are also looking for Olivia Brodie, 25, who has a warrant to arrest for breaching bail over an unrelated fraud matter.

He said police believe Brodie may be with Reihana and have concerns for her safety.

Hone Reihana. Source: New Zealand Police

On April 15, police were called to a shooting at Sofitel hotel near Auckland's Viaduct after ongoing battles between the Head Hunters and Mongols gangs saw shots fired.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 111.

People with information are asked to contact 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.