Police looking for two men after person injured in Wellington assault

Police are looking for two men over an early morning assault in Wellington earlier this month.

An assault in Wellington. Source: NZ Police

One person received moderate injuries in the incident on Wakefield Street about 3.20am on May 16.

Today, police released photos of two men they want to speak over the assault.

One man was pictured wearing a white top and the other a grey hoodie.

Anyone who has information regarding the assault or who can identify the men is urged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210516/8978. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.