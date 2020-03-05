Police looking for second man over Riccarton homicide

Police are looking for a second man as they continue to investigate the alleged murder of a man found dead at a property last week in Riccarton, Christchurch.

A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder a day after the man was found dead on Wednesday March 4.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance to locate a second man in relation to the incident.

“Two men are believed to have entered the victim’s apartment on Riccarton Road after 10pm,” Detective Inspector Mike Ford said.

“We are appealing for information from anyone who may be able to help locate this man."

“He is believed to be Māori or Polynesian, wearing a hooded rain jacket and was possibly armed with a hammer.”

File image of Nissan X-Trail. Source: Supplied

Police are also appealing for sightings of a black Nissan X-Trail 4x4 (similar to the one pictured) carrying two occupants in the Riccarton and Linwood areas on the evening of Wednesday 4 March and early hours of Thursday 5 March.

Anyone who has information is urged to come forward to police.

You can get in touch with police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200305/9359.