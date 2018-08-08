 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Police looking for patched gang member with distinctive tattoos who escaped from Auckland court

Topics
New Zealand

Police are desperate to find a gang member who escaped custody from Auckland District Court yesterday.

Darcy Hayes, 48, was in police custody when he escaped at 1.10pm.

He is a patched gang member with a long criminal history, and police are appealing for any sightings.

They are also warning people that it's against the law to help a wanted offender evade capture.

"Hayes is described as being 177cm tall and of medium to slim build. He has two large tattoos of skulls on the front of his neck and a glove tattooed on the back of his left hand," Detective Senior Sergeant Lloyd Schmid of Auckland City Crime Squad said.

"He was last seen wearing grey slim-fitting pants and a blue long sleeve hooded jacket with a white zip up the front and white zip pockets.

"Hayes is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him please call 111 immediately."

Hayes has links in the Auckland area, and is known to frequent the Bay of Plenty and may have links in the Upper South Island too.  


 

Darcy Hayes. Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
Winston Peters pointed out Mr Bridges' behaviour to the Speaker in Question Time today.

Watch: Simon Bridges forced to apologise after yelling 'this isn't comedy hour' as Jacinda Ardern speaks in Parliament
2

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches
3

Christchurch man found with 29,000 child sex abuse images on work computer jailed for 25 months
4

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence
5

Most read: Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach
01:05
Mr Brash was due to speak at the university, but had his speech cancelled by Jan Thomas.

Massey Vice-Chancellor won't front media after cancelling Don Brash's speech on security grounds - and he wants an apology
Taxi (file picture).

Dunedin taxi drivers owed $100,000 in unpaid wages after 'sham contracting'
01:22
Tegel had applied for resource consents to raise nine million birds a year near Dargaville.

Protestors tell Tegel to 'cluck off' over controversial Northland chicken mega-factory

Christchurch man found with 29,000 child sex abuse images on work computer jailed for 25 months

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

A Christchurch man has been sentenced to 25 months in jail for the possession of child sex abuse images and videos.

Corey Andrew Challis, 34, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to being in the possession of 29,380 objectionable images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and exploitation.

They were saved to his work computer and external hard drive.

The Department of Internal Affairs' Censorship Manager, Stephen Waugh, said Challis' employer discovered the image files and reported the matter to DIA.

"It is of particular concern to us when offenders download and view child sexual exploitation and abuse images while at work.

"This can potentially widen the victimisation circle for the children in these images as well as expose unsuspecting colleagues to these abuse images," Mr Waugh said.

If you are the victim of a child abuse crime, visit the Child Abuse: Directory for information and support.

If you or someone you know are struggling, contact organisations such as Safe Network, WellStop and STOP, local treatment providers, or specialist therapists.

Generic man typing computer internet ominous
Computer (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches

Heavy rain, severe winds, thunderstorms could hit central parts of New Zealand today

Watch: Simon Bridges forced to apologise after yelling 'this isn't comedy hour' as Jacinda Ardern speaks in Parliament

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Simon Bridges was forced to withdraw and apologise after yelling "this isn't comedy hour" as Jacinda Ardern was speaking in Parliament's Question Time today.

The National Party leader wasn't impressed when the Prime Minister gave a long answer instead of the usually short and sharp response to the standard first question between the pair.

"Does she stand by all her governments policies and actions?" Mr Bridges asked.

Ms Ardern replied in the affirmative as is standard practice but then began speaking on the New Zealand economy, perhaps in an attempt to take the sting out of the follow up question.

"Yes, and I also stand by my statements that our agenda will grow the economy will make sure businesses are in a position to grow and prosper because I need that economic growth to be able to lift the well-being of all New Zealanders," Ms Ardern said.

During this answer Mr Bridges could be heard yelling "this isn't comedy hour" from the other side of the House.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters wasn't going to miss the opportunity to point out the interjection to Speaker Trevor Mallard, asking that the member apologise for the outburst.

The Speaker agreed and Mr Bridges was forced to withdraw and apologise for his interjection before Question Time continued.

Winston Peters pointed out Mr Bridges' behaviour to the Speaker in Question Time today. Source: Parliament TV
Topics
New Zealand
Politics