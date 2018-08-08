Police looking for patched gang member with distinctive tattoos who escaped from Auckland court

Police are desperate to find a gang member who escaped custody from Auckland District Court yesterday.

Darcy Hayes, 48, was in police custody when he escaped at 1.10pm.

He is a patched gang member with a long criminal history, and police are appealing for any sightings.

They are also warning people that it's against the law to help a wanted offender evade capture.

"Hayes is described as being 177cm tall and of medium to slim build. He has two large tattoos of skulls on the front of his neck and a glove tattooed on the back of his left hand," Detective Senior Sergeant Lloyd Schmid of Auckland City Crime Squad said.

"He was last seen wearing grey slim-fitting pants and a blue long sleeve hooded jacket with a white zip up the front and white zip pockets.

"Hayes is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him please call 111 immediately."

Hayes has links in the Auckland area, and is known to frequent the Bay of Plenty and may have links in the Upper South Island too.