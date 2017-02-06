 

Police looking for missing Motueka man Shaun Matheson

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a 32-year-old last seen in Motueka.

Shaun Matheson

Shaun Matheson

Shaun Matheson, 32, who also goes by the name Friar, was last seen at the corner of Edward and High Streets, and was travelling to Christchurch around that time, Police say.

He may have been in the area of Springs Junction on February 2 and Police are keen to find him.

He is about 185cm tall and has a distinctive full ginger beard and long ginger dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should contact Nelson Police on 03 546 3840.

