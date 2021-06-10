Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl, last seen at Christchurch McDonald's

Police are concerned for the wellfare of a 14-year-old girl missing in Christchurch.

Gypsy was last reported to be seen at McDonald's on Riccarton Road, in Christchurch. Source: NZ Police

In a Facebook plea today, Canterbury Police said Gypsy was last reported to be seen at the McDonald's on Riccarton Road sometime between 2am and 3am today.

She was spotted with three others.

"Police and Gypsy's family hold concerns for her welfare," the post said.

"Police have been making inquiries to locate Gypsy and we are now asking for the community's assistance in finding her."

Gypsy was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white Nike shoes.

She is known to be around McDonald's restaurants on Riccarton Road and Moorhouse Avenue. Police also said there was reason to believe she could be in the Burnside area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 210610/2088.

Kevin Fisiihoi. Source: NZ Police

Meanwhile, police in Waikato also today issued a Facebook plea for sightings of Kevin Fisiihoi.

The 35-year-old was reported missing from his Hamilton home today.

Police said they and Fisiihoi's family are concerned for his welfare.

Fisiihoi is described as being solid build and around 180cm tall.