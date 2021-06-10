TODAY |

Police looking for man missing from Hamilton

Police said today they are concerned for the welfare of 35-year-old man missing from Hamilton.

Kevin Fisiihoi. Source: NZ Police

Waikato Police issued a Facebook plea for sightings of Kevin Fisiihoi.

He was reported missing from his Hamilton home today.

Police said they and Fisiihoi's family are concerned for his welfare.

Fisiihoi is described as being solid build and around 180cm tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 105, quoting the file number 210610/2618.

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said a 14-year-old girl missing from Christchurch earlier today had been found. 

