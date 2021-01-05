TODAY |

Police looking for man following homicide in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Christchurch on Sunday.

Nathan Te Hana. Source: NZ Police

Police were called to a property on England Street in Linwood just before 3pm where a 57-year-old man was receiving medical assistance from emergency services.

Police say the man, Michael Joseph Graham, died at the scene.

Graham is believed to have been involved in an assault at the Linwood property and now police are looking to speak to Nathan Te Hana in relation to his death.

Police say Te Hana, 46, is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

Police have asked that anyone who has seen Te Hana or have any information which can help police locate him please contact 111, quoting file number 210103/2420.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
