Police looking for man considered dangerous and woman for arrest

Western Bay of Plenty police are looking for two people who have warrants for their arrest.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Ian Larkins and Awhina Whare to call 111. Source: Supplied

Ian Larkins, 27, and Awhina Whare, 21, are believed to be travelling together.

Police say Larkins is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

They are asking anyone who sees either of the pair, or who knows where they may be, to call 111 immediately.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

