Police looking for man accused of approaching Christchurch kids with suspicious request

Police are wanting to contact a man accused of approaching children in Christchurch this afternoon with a suspicious request.

Source: 1 NEWS

Authorities say the man approached children in Wainoni around 3.30pm. He is described as a Caucasian male, in his thirties, with short brown hair and wearing a black cap.

He was driving a silver Subaru Forester.

According to police, the man said that he we was looking for his dog and was asking children to help him find the dog.

Police are taking the matter seriously and would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist the investigation.