TODAY |

Police looking for man accused of approaching Christchurch kids with suspicious request

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are wanting to contact a man accused of approaching children in Christchurch this afternoon with a suspicious request.

Source: 1 NEWS

Authorities say the man approached children in Wainoni around 3.30pm. He is described as a Caucasian male, in his thirties, with short brown hair and wearing a black cap.

He was driving a silver Subaru Forester.

According to police, the man said that he we was looking for his dog and was asking children to help him find the dog.

Police are taking the matter seriously and would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist the investigation.

Information can also be provided  by calling 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jobs will be lost as St John Ambulance looks to slash $30m due to Covid-19, CEO says in memo
2
TJ Perenara speaks up against racism in NZ - 'I firmly stand with Black Lives Matter'
3
Student says Marist College teachers are racist towards her peers
4
Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval
5
Police have concerns 'something sinister' happened to missing Northland mum as they release new details
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:09

Police reassure Waikato community as Mongrel Mob members gather following member's death
00:32

Jacinda Ardern says any law change over Air NZ refund policy wouldn't be retrospective

Long running US reality show Cops canned amid George Floyd protests
01:52

Substantial evidence Madeleine McCann is dead might not be enough to convict - prosecutors