Police looking into report student flew from Auckland to Dunedin without exemption

A schoolboy is self-isolating after allegedly flying from Auckland to Dunedin then attending class.
Police were notified the student, believed to be attending Otago Boys High School, had flown down to Dunedin without an exemption on Friday, September 17, a police spokesperson told 1News.
The student reportedly spent the night at the school's boarding hostel on Sunday night before turning up to class on Monday, according to Stuff.
"Police are making inquiries in relation to this incident, which includes working with the school and liaising with the Southern District Health Board public health team," police said in a statement Tuesday.
It follows the announcement of an increase in penalties for Covid-19 breaches on Tuesday, with rule breakers potentially now facing fees of up to $4000, and $12,000 if imposed by the courts.
"People by in large have been really compliant. However, there has been the odd person who have broken the rules and put others at risk," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in Tuesday afternoon's Covid-19 case update.
"We've always got to make sure people understand the rules, and understand the consequences of breaking the rules.
"We need to make sure the fines really do reflect the gravity of the situation."