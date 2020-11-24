Police looking into report student flew from Auckland to Dunedin without exemption

"Police are making inquiries in relation to this incident, which includes working with the school and liaising with the Southern District Health Board public health team," police said in a statement Tuesday.



It follows the announcement of an increase in penalties for Covid-19 breaches on Tuesday, with rule breakers potentially now facing fees of up to $4000, and $12,000 if imposed by the courts.



"People by in large have been really compliant. However, there has been the odd person who have broken the rules and put others at risk," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in Tuesday afternoon's Covid-19 case update.