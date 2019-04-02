Police looking for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian in Taupō last month

A 36-year-old woman who was struck by a ute in Taupō last month remains in hospital while police appeal for information about the driver who is yet to come forward.

The pedestrian is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after she was hit on Richmond Avenue on June 21.

She suffered serious injuries that will require a lengthy period of treatment and rehabilitation, Taupō Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said, adding that she is receiving support from family and friends.

Mr Livingstone said a police investigation identified a white ute as the vehicle that struck the woman.

This ute is described as being a double cab or king cab with rear doors. It is not lowered as police earlier reported.

"Though the driver chose not to stop and assist the person they hit, it is not too late for this person to come forward and demonstrate some genuine concern and responsibility in this situation," Mr Livingstone said.

"Ultimately, the driver will be responsible to their own family, our community and the victim over their decision to come forward or not."

Mr Livingstone thanked members of the public for their help with information so far, but also appealed to anyone with information or the whereabouts of the ute.