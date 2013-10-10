Police looking for hit and run driver after fatal Hastings crash

Police are trying to find the driver who didn't stop after a fatal crash in Hastings yesterday.

Two vehicles collided around 11am on York Road and the driver of the west-bound vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle. travelling in the opposite direction, didn't stop.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the second vehicle.

His car is described as a possible dark green Honda Accord from the 1990's and in a rough condition.

Police understand the driver was following a silver vehicle from Flaxmere Avenue and Whitby Crescent before the crash happened.