Police looking for driver who fled Covid-19 checkpoint in Auckland's north

One person has fled from a Covid-19 police checkpoint overnight.

Nine checkpoints were set up on Auckland’s regional boundaries yesterday afternoon as Auckland moved into Alert Level 3.

The checkpoints were set up to prevent Aucklanders travelling to other regions in New Zealand, and anyone else getting through.

Police praise New Zealanders' compliance with Auckland Covid-19 travel restrictions

Though the vast majority of people moving through checkpoints were complying with the restrictions, police say one person did flee the scene yesterday.

A driver, known to be disqualified, fled from a northern checkpoint on State Highway 1 and Mangawhai Road.

Police say they could not pursue the person at the time, due to safety precautions, but they will be following up with the registered owner of the vehicle.

