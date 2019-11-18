Police looking for 'dangerous' man over death of Invercargill woman

Police are looking for 31-year-old Samuel Samson over the death of an Invercargill woman.

The 22-year-old woman was found dead yesterday at an address on North Road around 11am.

Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland area commander, says Samson is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Police would like anyone who has seen Samson or has information about where he is to get in touch.

Investigations are ongoing and police are providing support to the woman's family.