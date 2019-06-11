TODAY |

Police looking for cigarette thieves after Upper Hutt petrol station smashed with cinder brick

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are making inquiries following the robbery of a service station in Upper Hutt last night where a cinder block was used to smash a window to enter the store while a worker was inside.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

Police say two men entered the store around 10.05pm when a fog cannon was activated and the pair left in a stolen vehicle with a quantity of cigarettes.

No injuries were reported but the store attendant is "understandably very shaken", police said.

The vehicle used in a robbery, a white Mazda Atenza with the registration GBG63, was located a short time later on Hamerton Street, Naenae, and will undergo a forensic examination.

Police are working to locate the offenders and urge anyone with information that may assist this investigation to call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police added they would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the Mazda in the area yesterday evening.

New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice
