Police looking for cigarette thieves after Upper Hutt petrol station smashed with cinder brick

Police are making inquiries following the robbery of a service station in Upper Hutt last night where a cinder block was used to smash a window to enter the store while a worker was inside.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

Police say two men entered the store around 10.05pm when a fog cannon was activated and the pair left in a stolen vehicle with a quantity of cigarettes.

No injuries were reported but the store attendant is "understandably very shaken", police said.

The vehicle used in a robbery, a white Mazda Atenza with the registration GBG63, was located a short time later on Hamerton Street, Naenae, and will undergo a forensic examination.

Police are working to locate the offenders and urge anyone with information that may assist this investigation to call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.