Police lockdown lifted at McDonald's in Christchurch after reports of 'suspicious behaviour'

A police spokesperson has told 1 NEWS a McDonald’s Restaurant went into lockdown in Christchurch this evening.

Police received reports of suspicious behaviour at the Riccarton Rd restaurant at about 5:30pm.

The McDonald’s went into lockdown after someone "overheard a comment about firearms" police say.

Police spoke with a group of people near the premise however nobody was arrested.

A member of the public posted on social media saying the ordeal was "terrifying".

She said customers didn’t know what was going on until a "hysterical" worker yelled for everyone to leave.

The restaurant is no longer in lockdown.

