Police locate vehicle connected to Tauranga double homicide

A vehicle connected to the Tauranga double homicide has been found by police.

Police had appealed for the public to come forward if they had seen a blue Ford Territory Ghia AWD with the license plate CDE931.

Police said the vehicle had been located thanks to information provided by members of the public.

Two men were gunned down on Tuesday night at an address near McLaren Falls, just south of Tauranga.

A 25-year-old Bay of Plenty man was arrested in Christchurch and has been charged in relation to the double-homicide.

The arrest was made at a property in New Brighton and involved multiple police units, including the armed offenders squad.

The man knew the person killed in a police shootout in Tauranga on Thursday night, according to police.