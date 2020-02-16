TODAY |

Police locate vehicle connected to Tauranga double homicide

Source:  1 NEWS

A vehicle connected to the Tauranga double homicide has been found by police. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The blue Ford Territory Ghia has the registration CDE931. Source: 1 NEWS

Police had appealed for the public to come forward if they had seen a blue Ford Territory Ghia AWD with the license plate CDE931.

Police said the vehicle had been located thanks to information provided by members of the public.

Two men were gunned down on Tuesday night at an address near McLaren Falls, just south of Tauranga.

A 25-year-old Bay of Plenty man was arrested in Christchurch and has been charged in relation to the double-homicide.

The arrest was made at a property in New Brighton and involved multiple police units, including the armed offenders squad.

The man knew the person killed in a police shootout in Tauranga on Thursday night, according to police.

Police were pursuing the vehicle over the double-homicide inquiry. The person shot at police before police shot and killed him.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Elton John finishes Auckland show early after receiving paramedic attention
2
Telcos fined $121,500 for overcharging nearly 6000 customers
3
Forestry families feeling the pinch after log prices drop significantly
4
Auckland without rain for 40 days, residents tanks run dry
5
John Armstrong: Ardern must grow a backbone and remind Peters who's the boss
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:14

Almost two thirds of Kiwis want Government to prioritise free dentistry - poll

01:45

Surge in confirmed coronavirus cases aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship

Man unjustifiably dismissed from job wins $37,000

Milk tankers brought in to ease strain on struggling Auckland water carriers