Police locate man wanted over Christchurch murder investigation

Police have located a man wanted over a Christchurch murder investigation.

Police were called to a property on England Street in Linwood just before 3pm on Sunday where a 57-year-old man was receiving medical assistance from emergency services.

Police say the man, Michael Joseph Graham, died at the scene.

Graham is believed to have been involved in an assault at the Linwood property and police today located a man wanted for questioning in relation to his death.