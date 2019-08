A man sought over the unexplained death of a woman in Gisborne earlier this month has been found by police.

It comes after Porirua woman Kathleen Kawana, 46, was found dead in a vacant property in Ruatoria on August 3, police said.

Flaxmere man Ri Nikora, 42, had not been in contact with family for several weeks. He has since been taken into custody by police for an unrelated matter, police said today.