Police locate firearm used in Invercargill shooting, still on the hunt for shooter

Police have located the firearm used in the Invercargill shooting that left a man hospitalised with serious injuries this morning.

Police say about 9am, a man walking on Kelvin St received gunshot wounds to his lower leg.

He was transported to Invercargill Hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in a stable condition.

The relationship between the victim and the offender has not yet been established.

"There's been a shooting in the Kelvin and Thames Street area. Armed defenders have been bought in for the man hunt," Facebook page What's On Invers said.

"Kelvin street is closed between Gala and Herbert streets."

A nearby resident told 1 NEWS she heard two gunshots which sounded like "massive explosions".

She was made aware of the incident one hour after it had occurred and could still smell gunpowder in the air from her driveway.

Officers would like to hear from any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.

The incident occurred near Kelvin Street, in Invercargill. Source: Facebook / What's On Invers