Police locate fifth escapee from Hamilton isolation site

Air Commodore Darryn Webb has confirmed a 17-year-old boy who absconded from a managed isolation facility in Hamilton yesterday has been found and detained.

Five people, including one adult and four children, fled the Distinction Hotel on Garnett Avenue after jumping a fence at 7pm yesterday, Mr Webb said.

Four of the group were found and returned to the facility at 7.50pm, while the teenager remained outside the facility overnight.

All five people returned negative results on their day three tests.

Megan Woods, the Minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine facilities, has condemned the absconders. She said they were putting Kiwis at risk.

“Everyone has to play by the rules. These people knew the rules and chose to break them and will now face the consequences," she said.

“While this group all tested negative on day three, there is no room for complacency. Earlier this week, a person who had a negative test at day three later had a positive case at day 12.

"We will be re-testing this group and anyone they came into contact with."

She said the Government would "constantly review" cases where people have absconded to see if there were any further improvements it could make to stop people from breaking out.