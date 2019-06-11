TODAY |

Police locate driver wanted over Auckland e-scooter incident that left man in critical condition

Police have located a driver wanted over an Auckland e-scooter incident yesterday that has left a man in critical condition.

In the incident, police say a man fell off an e-scooter in central Auckland last night and was lying unconscious on the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver of the car did not stop to check for injury, and left the scene.

The incident happened about 11pm last night on Symonds St, with the man falling from the scooter and knocking himself out.

Two vehicles were travelling nearby at the time, and the first vehicle was able to avoid him, but the second struck him.

The vehicle which hit him did not stay at the scene.

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com
