Police lay charges against 18-year-old accused of five ram raids in Napier

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged following several ram raids at Napier businesses in the CBD within the past week.

Police confirmed the man was arrested yesterday, that he was known to police, and that they had been actively seeking him for some time.

The man is now facing charges of burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen goods.

Five shops have been targeted in ram-raid style burglaries, including Vodafone, Kathmandu, 2Degrees, Spark and King of Swords, over the past week.

The most recent was on Sunday, when a stolen white Toyota was reversed into the doors of the Vodafone and Kathmandu stores on Dickens and Hastings Streets, respectively.

Police initiated a short chase, but called it off due to the person in the white Toyota driving dangerously.

Police are still investigating the burglaries and are asking members of the public to come forward with information.